Stateline casinos gain ground in August

While not making up for a moribund July, the Stateline casinos picked up a little ground in August.

According to figures released Friday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the main source of Douglas County's gambling revenue was up 7 percent over the same month in 2016.

Stateline casinos raked in $25.5 million, up from $23.9 million.

That still doesn't put Stateline in the black for this year compared to last. With two months in the fiscal year, the casinos are down 4.73 percent at $49.4 million.

Meanwhile, casinos in the East Fork Township and Carson City are up 9 percent compared to August 2016 with $9.4 million. So far casinos in the two jurisdictions, which are counted together by the state, have brought in $18.9 million this fiscal year, up 8.5 percent.