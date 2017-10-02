R-C wins top advertising award

The Record-Courier's advertising department was named the best for intermediate newspapers by the Nevada Press Association at its annual convention in Carson City on Saturday.

The Gardnerville newspaper received the advertising general excellence award for its category, which includes both daily and weekly newspapers of general circulation of less than 10,000.

The advertising department also brought in first-place awards for special section and campaign for the Carson Valley Relocation Guide. Barbara and Pat Bridges and Tara Addeo were named in the winning advertising series for commitment to community. Tony Dilger was named for best online advertisement for Carson Valley Accounting

Record-Courier Staff Writer Sarah Drinkwine was named journalist of merit. Drinkwine, a graduate of Douglas High School and Western Nevada College, is the second journalist of merit to come out of The R-C in three years.

Jim Grant received a first-place for his news photo coverage of Douglas High School's "Every 15 Minuntes."

The Carson Valley Almanac was named best editorial special section in the state.

The R-C Running Commentary received a second place for online platform writing.

Other second place awards were:

Print Ad: RC, Letters to Santa, Carson Valley Medical Center, Barbara Bridges

Advertising Innovation: RC, Commitment to Community: Carson Valley Accounting, Tony Dilger

Ad Series: RC, Health and Healing

Editorial Writing: RC, Kurt Hildebrand

News Photo Coverage: RC, News-Wreck, Jim Grant

Portrait: RC, Horses and Humans, Brad Coman

Sports Photo: RC, Finishline Joy, Brad Coman

Business Spot News Story: RC, Industrial Hemp Farm Coming to Valley, Amy Alonzo

Feature Photo: RC, Snow, Jim Grant

Investigative Story: RC, Last Days of Douglas County Sewer District No. 1, Kurt Hildebrand, Aurora Sain

Third-place awards

Freedom of the Press: RC

Web Site: RC

Local Column: RC, Kurt Hildebrand

News Photo Coverage: RC, Firefighters Shine, Brad Coman

Sports Photo: RC, Sports-Soccer, Jim Grant

General Excellence: RC