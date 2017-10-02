R-C wins top advertising award
The Record-Courier's advertising department was named the best for intermediate newspapers by the Nevada Press Association at its annual convention in Carson City on Saturday.
The Gardnerville newspaper received the advertising general excellence award for its category, which includes both daily and weekly newspapers of general circulation of less than 10,000.
The advertising department also brought in first-place awards for special section and campaign for the Carson Valley Relocation Guide. Barbara and Pat Bridges and Tara Addeo were named in the winning advertising series for commitment to community. Tony Dilger was named for best online advertisement for Carson Valley Accounting
Record-Courier Staff Writer Sarah Drinkwine was named journalist of merit. Drinkwine, a graduate of Douglas High School and Western Nevada College, is the second journalist of merit to come out of The R-C in three years.
Jim Grant received a first-place for his news photo coverage of Douglas High School's "Every 15 Minuntes."
The Carson Valley Almanac was named best editorial special section in the state.
The R-C Running Commentary received a second place for online platform writing.
Other second place awards were:
Print Ad: RC, Letters to Santa, Carson Valley Medical Center, Barbara Bridges
Advertising Innovation: RC, Commitment to Community: Carson Valley Accounting, Tony Dilger
Ad Series: RC, Health and Healing
Editorial Writing: RC, Kurt Hildebrand
News Photo Coverage: RC, News-Wreck, Jim Grant
Portrait: RC, Horses and Humans, Brad Coman
Sports Photo: RC, Finishline Joy, Brad Coman
Business Spot News Story: RC, Industrial Hemp Farm Coming to Valley, Amy Alonzo
Feature Photo: RC, Snow, Jim Grant
Investigative Story: RC, Last Days of Douglas County Sewer District No. 1, Kurt Hildebrand, Aurora Sain
Third-place awards
Freedom of the Press: RC
Web Site: RC
Local Column: RC, Kurt Hildebrand
News Photo Coverage: RC, Firefighters Shine, Brad Coman
Sports Photo: RC, Sports-Soccer, Jim Grant
General Excellence: RC