Physician’s assistant joins Carson Valley Medical Center staff

Carson Valley Medical Center recently announced the addition of Physician's Assistant Lara St. John to its staff of primary care providers.

The addition of St. John represents a continued effort at CVMC to expand access to its primary care clinics within Carson Valley.

St. John comes to Carson Valley from Incline Village, where she was working for a family practice.

"I really liked the rural feel here and it just seemed like a good fit for me," St. John said. "I grew up in the (Sierra Nevada) area, lived there my whole life and went to the University of Nevada, Reno for college."

She attended Touro University in Vallejo, Calif., for her physician assistant studies before returning to Nevada.

"I wanted to become a PA just to help people be healthy and be well," she said. "My first impression (of Carson Valley Medical Center) is that it is just a really great group of people to work with, not only helping our patients but helping each other to do the best job they can do."

St. John is fluent in Spanish and she said she is eager to get to know the community.

"I generally think I am a pretty easy person to talk to," she said. "Overall I just want to help you achieve the life you want and be as healthy as possible. I really enjoying working on lifestyle modifications with my patients."

St. John will practice at Job's Peak Internal Medicine & Family Practice on Tuesdays and at CVMC Senior Care on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Call 775-782-1550 for more information or to schedule an appointment at Job's Peak or 775-783-4823 for more information or to schedule an appointment at CVMC Senior Care.