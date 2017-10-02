Merger creates Northern Nevada’s largest local credit union

During a three week special election that culminated on Sept. 21, the membership of Frontier Financial Credit Union voted overwhelmingly in favor of merging into Greater Nevada Credit Union.

As a result, on Oct. 1 the 7,500 members, two branches and all other Frontier Financial assets became part of Greater Nevada. In addition, the majority of Frontier's staff joined Greater Nevada.

"We are honored that membership of Frontier Financial Credit Union entrusted us by approving the merger," said President-CEO Wally Murray. "The members who have now become part of Greater Nevada will continue to enjoy exceptional personalized service, while having access to even more products, services and conveniences to help them live greater."

This merger broadens the credit unions's branch network to 14 locations across Northern Nevada, with another branch opening across from the University of Nevada, Reno, later this year. It also expands Greater Nevada Credit Union's membership to more than 63,000 consumers and small businesses, making it Northern Nevada's largest locally owned financial institution.