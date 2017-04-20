Main Street Gardnerville names director | RecordCourier.com

With 25 years of hospitality tourism and chamber membership experience, Debbi Lehr hopes her fresh ideas and influences from different parts of the country will improve Main Street Gardnerville.

Lehr has been named the new executive director of the nonprofit corporation. She accepted the position of executive director April 3 and replaces Program Manager Paula Lochridge.

"Main Street combines my experiences and I knew I could make a difference," Lerh said. "I look forward to being immersed in all things Gardnerville."

Lehr's experience comes most recently from working in development for Bishop Manogue Catholic High School in Reno. Prior to that she worked at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas.

To round out her nonprofit experience, she also has 25-plus years of planning in the hospitality industry. She attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and received a bachelor's of science in hospitality administration.

She said she has a passion for nonprofit organizations, helping others, rural life and community.

Lehr has served on the board of directors for multiple junior leagues, represents her local chamber of commerce as an ambassador and has served on tourism boards in various cities. She currently serves on the Flick Ranch Project Board, the Junior League of Reno and is a member of the Sierra Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Lehr is originally from the Mammoth Lakes and June Lake area. After graduation from UNLV, she moved to Gardnerville and worked at Stateline in the hotel industry. The hotel industry landed her in Texas, where she spent 15 years before returning to northern Nevada in 2014 to be closer to family and farm life.

"My husband grew up farming, so he's happy to be able to be around the farm life again," said Lehr.

While her husband is excited to immerse himself in the agriculture Gardnerville has to offer, Lehr looks forward to investing her time and ideas in the Main Street program and becoming involved in the community.

Main Street Gardnerville is a community based self-help program partnering with various members of the community to revitalize downtown. Even though Main Street Gardnerville focuses strictly on the downtown district, the program benefits the entire community and surrounding areas and is currently working to become a stand-alone organization, said Lehr.