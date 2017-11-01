Legal professionals survivors course Friday

The annual NALS Legal Survivor Course is today at Gold Dust West Casino in Carson City.

The one-day seminar will feature presentations by Nevada Supreme Court Justice James Hardesty, Chief Justice of the Peace Kevin Higgins, Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury as well as attorneys Robert Eisenberg and Victor Salcido.

Topics include grammar, guardianships, NRCP revisions, recent Nevada Supreme Court opinions, marijuana legislation and immigration law.

"The topics and speakers were particularly chosen because they are currently of interest to anyone working in the legal field," grammar presenter Mary Baldecchi said. "Change is constant, and it's important that legal staff keep up on current laws."

A Minden resident and paralegal for the last 39 years, Baldecchi said she enjoys the challenge of working in a law office.

"These days, no one wants to be a legal secretary; everyone wants to be a paralegal or legal assistant," she added. "But whatever your title, there is a lot of satisfaction in working as part of a team because every person on the team is vital to its success. An enterprising person who shows interest and potential will soon be getting more challenging assignments."

Recommended Stories For You

Legal professionals can earn six hours of Continuing Legal Education credits, however, the seminar is open to anyone interested in attending.

Cost is $125 with lunch included.

For more information, email nalsdclp@gmail.com

NALS is a nonprofit association for legal support professionals. The Douglas-Carson chapter meets every first Wednesday of the month.