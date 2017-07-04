John Rand purchases tax, accounting side of Neddenriep & Associates | RecordCourier.com

On June 1, John Rand of Rand Accounting, LLC, purchased the tax and accounting side of Neddenriep & Associates, LLC. The financial planning portion of the company, Neddenriep Financial, will continue under the ownership of Mark Neddenriep, who will solely serve as a financial adviser.

Together the firms share the same building and both businesses will continue to provide the same great service to their clients.

Rand, who has owned a CPA firm for more than 20 years, joined the Neddenriep & Associates team in February.

"Working together during that period gave John vital insight into the company that has proven essential in the transition," according to a company statement.

The employees of Neddenriep & Associates have also continued in their roles in the business.

Rand Accounting provides tax, accounting and bookkeeping services. Neddenriep Financial assists clients in all facets of financial planning.