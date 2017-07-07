Home values continue to climb | RecordCourier.com

The average home sold during the second quarter of 2017 was bigger and more expensive according to figures released by the Douglas County Assessor's Office

Average sales prices for homes in Carson Valley jumped nearly 7 percent compared to the year's first quarter to $393,643. The average size of a home increased to 1,976 square feet.

That's the highest average sales price since the first waves of the Great Recession in December 2007.

In the first half of 2017, 443 homes were sold in the Valley, up from 431 during the first six months of 2016, which ended up seeing 941 homes sold. Of those, 845 were five years or older.

The county issued 47 permits for the construction of single family homes during the quarter.

Lake Tahoe saw 22 home sales during the quarter with an average sales price of $1.2 million.

Total assessed valuation in Douglas County was $2.93 billion, according to the Assessor's Office.

Of that, Casesar's Entertainment, which owns Harveys and Harrahs at Lake Tahoe, accounts for 2.43 percent or $71.22 million.

Edgewood Co. has the second highest valuation in the county with $32.35 million.