Douglas taxable sales up a smidge

August turned in an OK return for Douglas County merchants, who had a 2.8-percent increase in taxable sales over the same month in 2016.

So far, Douglas is running 6.4 percent ahead of last fiscal year, according to figures released Thursday by the Nevada Department of Taxation

According to the state, Douglas merchants sold $63.99 million in taxable items, up from $62.2 million.

The county's largest category, food services and drinking places, brought in $16 million during the month, up .3 percent from last year. So far the category has been essentially flat this year with $34.56 million.

General merchandise stores, which include Douglas County's two Walmarts and the Target, brought in $9 million, up 4.2 percent from last year. So far the category has increased 5.5 percent to $17.97 million.

Douglas County's manufacturing sector dropped with merchant wholesalers of durable goods down 6.8 percent to $4.1 million.

One of the biggest increases for the month was motor vehicle and parts dealers with a 12.1 percent increase to $3.7 million. While there are several auto parts stores in the county, there's only one small car dealership.

Building material, garden equipment and supplies had $3.68 million in taxable sales, up 10.8 percent from the same month last year. The category is up 17 percent so far for the fiscal year at $7.4 million.

According to the state, Douglas collected $1.068 million in taxes, short of the $1.2 million it receives as a guaranteed county. The difference is made up by other Nevada counties, such as Clark, Washoe and Carson City.

Clark County generated $3.38 billion in taxable sales during August, accounting for more than 70 percent of the state's total of $4.77 billion. Washoe County merchants posted $757 million, or more than the remaining 15 Nevada counties combined.

Unemployment in the county held steady at 4.5 percent during the month of September, according to numbers released last week.

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, 1,008 Douglas residents were receiving unemployment checks, down from 1,014 in August.

There were 21,374 employed residents during the month, down 64 from August.

Unemployment numbers do not include those for whom benefits have expired or who have stopped looking for work.

The first quarter of the fiscal year saw a 4.2-percent decline to $70.5 million at the Stateline casinos.

The chief source of Douglas County's gaming revenue was off 3 percent in September bringing in $21 million, according to figures released by the Gaming Control Board on Tuesday.

Casinos located in East Fork Township and Carson City were up 4.48 percent in September to $9.22 million. The state combines the totals for the capital and Douglas casinos outside the Tahoe basin.