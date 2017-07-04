‘Chim-chim-chimney’ sweeps Gardnerville for 30 years | RecordCourier.com

"Though I spends me time in the ashes and smoke, in this 'ole wide world there's no 'appier bloke" is harmonized in the 1964 Mary Poppins film.

Owners of A.J. Stoves in Gardnerville, Alan and Jana McKerrihan couldn't agree more as they prepare to celebrate 30 years of chimney sweeping and stove installation services to Gardnerville and surrounding areas.

"They truly feel like they are helping the community," said the McKerrihans's daughter, Krystle.

A celebration will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the business, 1267 Highway 395 Suit A, Gardnerville. The McKerrihans said there will be vendors providing food and beverages and surrounding business contributing services during the celebration.

"It's just something to show appreciation to the community and to come over and visit with us," said Jana.

In early spring 1987, Alan started providing chimney cleaning services to friends and family. Through word of mouth, the popularity of his services grew into Alan's Chimney Sweep.

The growing business allowed Jana to stay home with their two children, Brian and Krystle, while Alan began working with other heating companies -installing stoves, inserts and fireplaces when he realized why not sell and install his own stoves, he said.

"They make a good team," said Brian. "It's a niche they have that has stayed together and works."

Since then, they've provided chimney cleaning and stove installation services from several locations, including their home, before settling at their current location in 2012.

"It's a convenient and more noticeable location," said Jana. "We get a lot foot traffic and 'lookie lous' who end up being potential customers, it's great."

For the McKerrihan children, Brain and Krystle, the business is something they have always grown up with. They are happy to be part of the business and serving the community, said Krystle.

"Every chimney cleaning saves a house and it really revolves around the community and serving our customers."

They say chimneys should be cleaned or inspected at least once a year.

"Chimney fire is a great danger," said Alan. "Some people don't know when the last time their chimney was cleaned or looked at."

A.J. Stoves is a bonded an insured PL P.D. providing chimney inspections, cleaning and repair services. They also sell and install stoves, inserts and fireplaces, including wood, gas and electric and have a variety of stove accessories and tool sets.

A.J. Stoves is located at 1267 Highway 395 Suit A, Gardnerville . Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday.

Information, 783-9986 or visit ajstoves.com.