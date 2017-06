Matthew Jesus Alvarez

Yerington residents Ofeila Alvarez and Noe Alvarez-Garcia are parents to a son, Matthew Jesus Alvarez, born June 6, 2017, at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. Matthew weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces at birth.

Rufino Steven Dee Alvarado

Gardnerville residents Stephanie and Anthony Alvarado are parents to a son, Rufino Steven Dee Alvarado, born June 14, 2017, at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. Rufino weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth.