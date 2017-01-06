Bessie Minor Swift Foundation accepting applications | RecordCourier.com

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Douglas County and the surrounding area.

The foundation awards grants to organizations that provide direct service to help with the implementation or expansion of literacy programs for children who are below grade level or experiencing difficulty reading, and also to develop reading and writing skills at all age levels.

Grants will be awarded to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15 and recipients will be announced May 1. The foundation will consider applications for grants between $500 and $3,000.

The foundation supports programs in the arts, languages and sciences for preschool, primary and secondary school-aged children, as well as some programs for adults. More than $374,000 in grants have been awarded since 2008.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation was formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, which has owned and operated The Record-Courier since 1988.

Nonprofit organizations in the area are encouraged to apply. Visit http://www.bessieminorswift.org to learn more.