Young at Heart seeking gift bag donations
October 3, 2017
The Young at Heart Senior Citizens Club in conjunction with the Douglas County Senior Center are seeking donations for the Annual 2017 Holiday Gift Bags.
Through the generosity of the community, each year Young at Heart has been able to fill 200 Holiday Gift Bags for the homebound seniors receiving daily meals.
List of items to include:
Shampoo
Chap stick
Kleenex
Combs and brushes
Socks
Lotion/hand cream
Bar soap
Lap blanket
Dish towels
Washcloths
Magnifier
Candy
Cards or writing paper
Pens
Puzzle books
2018 calendar
Flashlights
Wallet or coin purse
Non-glass ornament
No food, candles lighters, glass or used items.
Pick up the full list at the Douglas County Senior Center.
In lieu of items, cash donations or gift cards will be accepted to assist us in the purchasing of items.
Donations may be dropped off 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Douglas County Senior and Community Center, 1329 waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Information, Doug and Cindy Petersen 782-6349.