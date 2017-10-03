Young at Heart seeking gift bag donations

The Young at Heart Senior Citizens Club in conjunction with the Douglas County Senior Center are seeking donations for the Annual 2017 Holiday Gift Bags.

Through the generosity of the community, each year Young at Heart has been able to fill 200 Holiday Gift Bags for the homebound seniors receiving daily meals.

List of items to include:

Shampoo

Chap stick

Kleenex

Combs and brushes

Socks

Lotion/hand cream

Bar soap

Lap blanket

Dish towels

Washcloths

Magnifier

Candy

Cards or writing paper

Pens

Puzzle books

2018 calendar

Flashlights

Wallet or coin purse

Non-glass ornament

No food, candles lighters, glass or used items.

Pick up the full list at the Douglas County Senior Center.

In lieu of items, cash donations or gift cards will be accepted to assist us in the purchasing of items.

Donations may be dropped off 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Douglas County Senior and Community Center, 1329 waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Information, Doug and Cindy Petersen 782-6349.