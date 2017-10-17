Valley photo club has ‘Fall-tastic’ meeting

With autumn in the air and colors popping all over the Valley the Carson Valley Photo Club had a fall-tastic monthly meeting.

Club president Steven Davis presented the use of Adobe Lightroom.

"His way of cataloguing his photographs and uploading them to Lightroom made it easy to understand. He then showed us how to enhance color and saturation to add a little zip to out photographs," said club member Nancy Hulsey.

October's photo contest theme was "Fall Colors" and was judged by Suzie Zimmerli who also walked the club through the steps in adjusting photographs in Lightroom.

Merry Muller took first place, with her photograph titled 'Butterfly weed'. Second place went to Robin Grueniniger 'Fall Colors on Mottsville' and third place to Bart Owens and his fall leaf photograph he calls 'Pumpkin Spice'.

"Congratulations to all three of you," said Hulsey. "There were so many wonderful entries, I know that the judging wasn't easy. Thank you, Suzie."

The Carson Valley Photo club meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6:30 PM, Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. We welcome visitors and new members.