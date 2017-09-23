Scarecrow adoption

Carson Valley residents, John and Nelle O'Neill will celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 10. The couple, who met as music students at Ithaca College, were married in 1955 in Mattawan, new Jersey. Together they have spent well over 100 years teaching music to students of all ages from elementary school through community college and university levels.

Moving here from San Jose in 1992, they founded the Carson Valley Violin School and Carson Valley Sinfonia now beginning their 26th year of operation. Nelle is an accomplished luthier, having been the first woman awarded a gold medal by the Arizona Association of Violin Makers International (VMAAI), the oldest professional violin making association in America. John, a composition graduate of the Eastman School of Music has over 50 original scores and arrangements for string orchestra now in print, most of which were premiered in Carson Valley by the Sinfonia over the past 25 years. They are the 'very' proud parents of two wonderful children, both teachers and the grandparents of four equally wonderful grandchildren.