At the races

For nearly 30 years, Gardnerville Elementary School students have taken to the waters of Lampe Park to literally see what floats their boats.

The annual boat races at Lampe Creek are a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activity undertaken this year by teacher Meredith Swanson-Jessup's fourth-grade students.

The students design, build and race their sailboats down the creek to see what works, and what doesn't.

Swanson-Jessup told The R-C in 2011 that she's seen boats made from coconut shells, balsa wood, aluminum cans and watermelons over the years.