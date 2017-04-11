Amodei, Heller host town hall on health care, immigration | RecordCourier.com

Rep. Mark Amodei and Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., will host a town hall meeting focused on health care and immigration in Reno 9-11 a.m. April 17 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Room C1, located at 4590 S. Virginia St.

"As a follow-up to an immigration town hall I hosted in December, and in continuation to our discussion at February's Carson City Chamber event, this town hall meeting will primarily focus on health care and immigration," Amodei said. "While these two issues will be the focus, this will remain an open forum for people to come and discuss other day-to-day challenges they might be experiencing. I always welcome direct input from Nevadans, so I strongly encourage folks in the area to attend to learn more about the assistance our offices can provide."

Heller said the town hall was an opportunity to gather input from Nevadans.

"As the debate about how to best address our health care and immigration systems moves forward, this town hall meeting is an opportunity to gather important feedback from Nevadans to bring back to Washington," said Heller. "I always appreciate any chance to hear from Nevadans, and I look forward to joining Rep. Amodei and those living in and around Reno for a great discussion."