Alleged Tahoe peeping Toms set for July trial | RecordCourier.com

Two Arizona cousins are set to go to trial in July after denying they recorded a couple having sex in a hotel room.

Christopher Chavarin, 28, of Phoenix, and Adam R. Lawler, 33, of Glendale, are being charged with the crime of capturing an image of another person’s private area. As a first offense the crime is a gross misdemeanor, as a second offense it is a felony.

Both Chavarin and Lawler denied guilt in Douglas County District Court Tuesday.

According to court documents, Chavarin in August 2015 recorded a couple in a room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline. The couple observed him recording and chased him back to his room.

A trial for Chavarin and Lawler is set for July 5. They are both currently represented by attorney Joey Gilbert.