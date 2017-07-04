Adie wins MMA fight at Carson Valley Inn | RecordCourier.com

J.D. Adie received a rousing reception from a sellout crowd Saturday night before the start of his MMA heavyweight co-main event during a World Fighting Championships (WFC) 74 cage fights card at the Carson Valley Inn.

And the Gardnerville fighter, coming back from knee surgery in October, didn't disappoint his fans as he defeated Carlos Sanchez of Reno by verbal tapout at 1:29 of the second round at T.J.'s Corral Outdoor Concert & Events Center.

The 5-foot-8, 265-pound Adie, known as "Wrecking Ball," used a single-leg takedown to gain control at the outset of the second round against Sanchez, a former Marine Corps boxer. Adie was representing Sierra Adrenaline Training Center in Carson City.

Ten bouts were lined up for a show that featured Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) and Muay Thai action.

Another local favorite was Douglas County rancher David Park, 50, who battled Skyler Souza of Auburn, Calif., to a draw in their 155-pound seven-minute single-round Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu submission bout.

Park showed some of his old quickness from when he was a standout athlete at Douglas High School in the 1980s as he took down Souza three times during their match.

Park played football as a defensive nose guard at Douglas, and wrestling at 128 pounds in 1985, he won a silver medal at the state tournament. Park also wrestled at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Other bouts included:

■ Cameron Church of South Lake Tahoe defended his WFC Muay Thai 170-pound title with a TKO of Justin Gragg of Reno at 1:27 of the third round. Church, representing Escobar Training Grounds, improved his record to 8-0 after he knocked down Gragg twice in the third round before the fight was stopped.

■ Rebecca Novak was dominant from the start to win her 120-pound Muay Thai fighting debut by unanimous decision over Inger Kleiv of Sacramento.

■ Issac Lewis, 19, representing West Coast-Gardnerville, won the evening's 180-pound MMA opener against Casey Diaz of Fallon at 26 seconds of the first round.

■ Melvin Washington of Reno won by TKO over Alex Cich of Walker at 2:07 of the first round in their 170-pound MMA bout.

■ Kevin Thompson of Reno defeated Jack Montgomery of Carson City by triangle knee bar submission in 50 seconds of their 180-pound BJJ fight.

■ John Mosby of Reno won by a rear naked choke over Caius Baldemar Martius of Kansas City, Kan., at 1:07 of the third round in their 170-pound MMA bout.

■ Frankie DiMartino of Carson City and Nico Lozada of San Lorenzo, Calif., battled to a draw in their 135-pound BJJ bout.

■ Lindsey Boston of Sparks and Katie Dees of Sacramento finished with a draw in their 125-pound BJJ bout.

Note: J.D. Allbright of Minden, who was originally scheduled to appear on the card, was forced to withdraw due to a torn ACL. … Adie, who is celebrating his 40th birthday on Sunday, said he would be donating his ticket earnings to local families to help in their fight against cancer.