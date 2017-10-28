1,500 expected at Safety Street

At least 1,500 children and families are expected at the 24th annual Trick or Treat Safety Street at the CVIC Hall in Minden 3-8 p.m. Tuesday.

With a $3 admission fee, Trick-or-Treaters will walk through a maze of more than 20 local business and enter into a raffle for a chance to win prizes and one of three costumes contests.

The Record-Courier sponsors the event with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and local businesses to encourage a safe and fun Halloween event for all ages.

"Without the help from the community and sponsors each year or the Sheriff's department for allowing us to, we would not be able to put this event on," Deputy Chris Wiggins said. "We're grateful for the community participation."

Awards will be given to the best child, adult and family costumes.

Prizes include bicycles, books, movie tickets, a meal certificate from Chili's and a free night stay at a local casino.

For more information, Douglas County Sheriff's Office Youth Services 783-6411.