The Sept. 11, 2017, R-C Morning Report

Gov. Brian Sandoval ordered flags at half staff today in observance of Patriot Day, the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. He'll be in Fallon for the big memorial service there.

A woman involved in a strong-arm robbery back in December is scheduled to appear for sentencing in Douglas County District Court today. Stacy R. Conti-Salway, 35, faces prison in connection with the case in which the victim was hit with a baseball bat. In a plea deal, she agreed to testify against alleged accomplice Frankie Perez.

There's a chance we might see some thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 88 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph shifting to the east in the morning.