The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 7, 2017

Genoa, Nev. — A county code that requires new gaming establishments to provide no fewer than 100 guest rooms is going before commissioners for review at their meeting today. The ordinance has been in place since 2010, and didn't apply to already approved projects.

Commissioners will also discuss a $44,200 contract with a consultant to prepare and implement a stormwater utility in the county. County commissioners meet 1 p.m. at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden.

The Slinkard Fire is 97 percent contained and has been turned back over to local control. Staffing is down to one hand crew and five engines, or about 60 people. The fire cost $4.9 million to fight.

We had a whiff of smoke on Wednesday night after the lightning storm, but it doesn't look like we've got any major fires this morning. Keep an eye on the mountains for smoke.

The National Weather Service has canceled the red flag warning for Western Nevada. We're still expecting thunderstorms, but they'll be slow enough to drop some rain with the lightning. Minden reported a fifth of an inch on Wednesday.

Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms today under mostly sunny but hazy skies. The wind will be out of the west 5-10 mph shifting to southeast later today.