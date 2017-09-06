The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 6

It's probably a good idea to anticipate one of those lightning strikes on the west side during Tuesday's storm could turn into a fire. Firefighters weren't able to locate anything from a strike on James Canyon Ranch at 6:45 p.m. But there were a couple of good strikes in the Carson Range.

Expect more lightning storms today as the National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch beginning 2 p.m. today and lasting through 8 p.m. Thursday.

The last big fire started by lightning is up to 87-percent contained, and down to 8,925 acres due to some mapping adjustments. The date for full containment for the Slinkard Fire is now Saturday as the price to fight the fire rose to $3 million.

Douglas High alum Jenifer Davidson and Karen Lamb are proposing a homecoming event at Minden Park 2-8 p.m. Oct. 4 as part of homecoming week. Main Street Minden is proposing a "Turkey Trot" at tonight's Minden Town Board meeting.

The town board will also discuss rehabilitating Lucerne Street, which could include work on the grass median. The town board meets 5:30 p.m. in the CVIC Hall.