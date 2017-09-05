The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 5

Family members confirmed a Canadian hiker was found dead near the Tahoe Rim Trail on Monday morning. Gordon York was last heard from around Aug. 23. He was solo backpacking.

The Slinkard Fire cost is up to $4.3 million as firefighters continue to extend their line around it. Fire behavior on Monday was minimal, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center situation report.

Another exploding electrical device resulted in a power outage at Lake Tahoe on Monday. A transformer blew up, knocking out power to both Stateline and South Lake Tahoe.

The 50th Topaz Lake Volunteer Fire Department barbecue has been rescheduled to Sept. 16.

The forecast is the tersest I've seen all year. "Sunny, with a high of 94." There's also haze and the forecast discussion includes the chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.