The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 29

Genoa, Nev. — A passing truck may have started four small fires between Cradlebaugh Bridge and north of Silver City RV Park. I'll find out more today and update that story.

Splash Dogs continues through Sunday in Gardnerville's Heritage Park. Today is the last day of last-chance qualifications for this weekend's tournament.

There are fundraisers for lots of groups this weekend, including the Methodists' Chancel Choir and the food closet. For more information pick up a copy of today's R-C and check the calendar.

It will be mostly sunny today with the high hitting 77 degrees. The wind will start light out of the southwest picking up to 5-10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts of up to 20 mph.