The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 26

A Minden resident said she was awakened by something that sounded like gunfire early Monday morning. Deputies received there calls. One person said they saw fireworks near the high school, and the other two reported gunshots.

There was a 3.4 magnitude earthquake early this morning in the valley west of Walker Lake. The temblor was reported at 1:40 a.m. by the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.

A South Lake Tahoe man being sought in connection with a rash of burglaries in Kingsbury is in custody. Authorities were seeking Peter Quillian on Friday. He was arrested on a fugitive warrant on Sunday.

Expect sunny skies with a high temperature near 70 degrees. The wind will be light shifting to the northeast at 5-10 mph this afternoon.