The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 22

Douglas County commissioners voted to spend $100,000 to help pay to clear the river at Cradlebaugh Slough and Lutheran bridges after hearing the state was reluctant and federal money has been sucked up by this hurricane season.

Speaking of the hurricanes, apparently the call center in Jacks Valley is clogging the Target parking lot and the feds are buying blocks of rooms without paying transient occupancy tax.

It's chilly out this morning at 36 degrees in Genoa, and it's supposed to get chillier on Saturday and Sunday with lows dropping below freezing. A freeze watch hits 1-9 a.m. Saturday.

Chains are being required on Highway 89 near Emerald Bay this morning, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. There's a wreck up on Carson Pass due to weather, according to the CHP.

We could see isolated showers today with a high near 58 degrees. The wind will be out of the west at 5 mph, shifting to northeast in the afternoon. The low tonight in Minden is expected to be 26 degrees.