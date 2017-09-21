The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 21

Highway 108 over Sonora Pass was closed late last night due to white-out conditions as the first winter storm of the season arrived in the Sierra.

Closer to home, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the west slope of the northern Sierra from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. today with the possibility of snow above 7,000 feet along Interstate 80.

The road temperature on Kingsbury Grade is still above 40 degrees and no road controls are in place in Douglas County. Be careful going over the hill this morning, though. The wind is blowing this morning and it could bring temperatures down in a hurry.

Douglas County commissioners will discuss a $44,200 contract to prepare and implement a Douglas County stormwater utility at their 1:30 p.m. meeting at the Tahoe Transportation Center.

The Douglas County Jail will receive the award for facility of the year in November from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care from among 500 prisons, jails, juvenile detention and confinement facilities that participate in the accreditation program.

We received .3 inches of rain overnight in Genoa, making this a relatively wet September, so far. Today will be a chilly last day of summer, with a high of 58 degrees and a good chance of showers. Tonight's low is supposed to drop to 32 degrees.