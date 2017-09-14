The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 14

Genoa, Nev. — A waterspout on Lake Tahoe and a funnel cloud near Yerington prompted only the fifth tornado warning issued by the Reno office of the National Weather Service since 2000 on Wednesday.

It doesn't look like we got any reports of fires in Douglas, though a couple of good sized ones further out, including a 15-acre Wildcat Fire burning in what appears to be Lyon County.

This week's storms left .39 inches in Minden, which makes September yet another month in this water year to exceed average rainfall. So far, 20.87 inches of precipitation have fallen in the

Expect the weather to be cool and breezy today as the dry cycle arrives, bringing west wind 5-10 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, with gusts of up to 30 mph.

Minden-Tahoe Airport Manager Bobbi Thompson is the Douglas County Historical Society lecture series speaker tonight. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the cost is $3.