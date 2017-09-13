The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 13

Genoa, Nev. — I'm counting more than a dozen reports of wildfires from Tuesday's lightning storm. The good news is that it came with some rain. I got a third of an inch here in Genoa. Gardnerville Ranchos reports a fifth of an inch while Minden reports .05 inches.

All the fires listed at the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch look like they're staffed and contained. It's mostly single-trees hit by lightning. The largest is 5 acres in Washoe Valley.

There were a couple of power blinks last night, so I'm sure folks lost power in parts of the Valley. That's all cleared up with the only outages along Mount Rose Highway in Washoe County.

Recommended Stories For You

Expect more of the same today with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. The high temperature is forecast to hit 82 degrees with the southwest wind shifting to the north this morning.