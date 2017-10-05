The R-C Morning Report for Oct. 5

Genoa, Nev. — While getting a line around 70 percent of the Cutter Fire burning in the Pine Nuts, firefighters are a little more cautious about calling out a containment date this morning. The fire grew to 1,700 acres despite the efforts of five hand crews, 13 engines and a couple of helicopters. Its price tag is at $275,000 so far.

County commissioners are scheduled to hear the second reading that would prohibit mining in agricultural, range or public facility zoning and to finish their discussion of establishing a stormwater utiltity today. Commissioners meet 1 p.m. at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of 67 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the northeast at 5 mph this afternoon.