The R-C Morning Report for Oct. 4

Genoa, Nev. — Fire officials expect to have the Cutter Fire contained today. The 650-acre fire is burning east of Highway 395 in the old Carter Springs Burn. There are 126 firefighters working the blaze, including three hand crews and 10 engines. The fire started on Bureau of Indian Affairs land, and has cost $150,000 to extinguish so far.

Douglas High School's Homecoming Parade and party will be at Minden Park 5 p.m. today. Last year they announced the inductees to the Douglas High Hall of Fame at the event, too.

Genoa Town Board members meet 6:30 p.m. today in the Town Hall to go over Candy Dance and hear an update on the effort to erect a statue.

Recommended Stories For You

Minden Weather Watcher Stan Kapler reports he got 29.44 inches of precipitation over the last water year, which ended Sept. 30. Of that 40.5 inches fell as snow. He said he got 9.87 inches the previous year.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 64 degrees. It was freezing out this morning with 29 degrees in Genoa. It appears we're going to have a nice weekend for the air show, too.