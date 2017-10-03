The R-C Morning Report for Oct. 3

Genoa, Nev. — County commissioners cancelled a meeting on redevelopment on Monday in recognition of the shooting in Las Vegas. That meeting has yet to be rescheduled.

Gardnerville Town Board members should accept a $539,350 grant to continue work on the former Condron Shell station in the S-curve. Work at the site has been idle for a bit, so it will be nice to see some activity there. The town board meets 4:30 p.m. at the town hall, 1407 Highway 395.

Minden Town Board members are also meeting tonight to discuss the fate of the gazebo and Lucerne Street. It sounds like the big planter in the park will be the focus of tonight's meeting. Minden's meeting at the county courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., starting 5:30 p.m.

There's a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. today. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 59 degrees. Wind will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.