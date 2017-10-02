The R-C Morning Report for Oct. 2

Genoa, Nev. — A Yerington man faces a prison sentence today in connection with a kidnapping and robbery that occurred last December. Francisco E. Perez, 28, admitted to the charges in August. He is scheduled to be sentenced this morning in Douglas County District Court.

Douglas County commissioners are meeting at 3 p.m. today to discuss the future of Redevelopment Area No. 1, which stretches from Indian Hills to Genoa. The area generates about $2 million a year that could be going to a score of different districts.

Expect a cool and sunny Monday today with a high temperature of 57 degrees. It dropped below freezing this morning in Minden. Expect it to stay down there for the next three days or so.