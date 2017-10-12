The R-C Morning Report for Oct. 12

Genoa, Nev. — The Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest plans to burn 95 acres in the Clear Creek drainage just below Spooner Summit at some point this winter. Alpine and Mono counties also have pile burning planned.

A warrant is being sought of the arrest of two people believed to be involved in a theft at the Target on Tuesday night. Deputies spotted a silver Ford Focus leave the parking lot. They abandoned the vehicle on Alpine View Court and took off, but have been identified.

The west wind blew in some smoke last night, decreasing the air quality at the Ranchos Aspen station to unhealthy for sensitive groups around 8 p.m. It dropped back down to good this morning.

Recommended Stories For You

Expect widespread haze after 11 a.m. under sunny skies and a high near 60 degrees. The wind will be out of the east at 5 mph, shifting to southwest in the afternoon.