The R-C Morning Report for Oct. 11

Genoa, Nev. — Planning commissioners approved a zone division map for a 16-unit subdivision between Alpine View Estates and Ascuaga's Ranch. The approval hinges on whether a blue-lined stream actually exists on the property.

Deputies were in that area last night looking for a driver and passenger who drove out into the fields off Jacks Valley Road and were menacing the cattle.

An aggregate truck spilled on Kingsbury Grade 7 a.m. today near Tramway. Expect delays.

Expect sunny skies with a high near 66 degrees today. The day will be breezy with the wind 5-10 mph out of the west picking up to 15-20 mph, with gusts of up to 30 mph.