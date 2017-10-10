The R-C Morning Report for Oct. 10

Genoa, Nev.— School Board trustees will discuss the future of Kingsbury Middle School at their regular meeting today. The sale of the school fell through over the summer and trustees need to decide whether to try again, lease the school or keep it on the off chance enrollment starts growing again. Trustees meet 3:30 p.m. at the Airport Training Center in Minden.

Planning commissioners will discuss the final approval of their portion of the 20-year-update of the Douglas County Master Plan at 9 a.m. today. Planning commissioners meet at the Douglas County Courthouse, 9 a.m. today.

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, shifting south in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 25 mph.