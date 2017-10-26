The Oct. 26 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — If you've got business with local or state government, best get it done today, because those offices will be closed on Friday for Nevada Day. The big parade in Carson is on Saturday morning.

The first of the holiday craft shows starts 10 a.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a noninjury collision at Highway 50 and Glenbrook at 6:53 a.m. That should be cleared pretty soon.

This beautiful fall weather is expected to continue over the holiday weekend, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Expect the high to hit 73 degrees today.