The Oct. 20 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Road controls are in effect for Kingsbury, Spooner and Carson passes this morning after a storm arrived last night. I'm told rain started falling around midnight. My gauge shows .71 inches since last night.

Expect the snow level to drop to 5,000 feet today as cool air rolls into the area with 3-5 inches along Interstate 80 above 6,000 feet.

The county will subsidize employee health care to the tune of $275,000, commissioners decided 3-2 on Thursday. Commissioners Dave Nelson and Larry Walsh voted against the raise.

Expect a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. today, then mostly cloudy, clearing. The high today should hit 54 degrees. It will be breezy with the wind out of the west at 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.