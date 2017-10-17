The Oct. 17 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I expect we'll hear from the California Highway Patrol today about Monday's fatal crash that closed Highway 88 for more than two hours near Red Lake Curve.

A Dayton man faces a prison sentence this morning on a charge of attempted burglary in connection to two break-ins that occurred in Douglas County last winter. Farron R. Cook, 27, admitted the charge in September.

We had some air quality issues late last night, and it could be back this morning. The National Weather Service is forecasting widespread haze.

Otherwise, look for mostly sunny skies with a high near 75 degrees and the wind out of the east at 5-10 mph, shifting to the southwest this afternoon.