The Nov. 9 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It was a blustery night with Fish Springs clocking a 43 mph wind gust at 12:33 a.m., and Minden-Tahoe Airport recording two 40 mph wind gusts around 11 p.m. and midnight. We also got a little bit of rain. The wind is due to continue until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Gardnerville Elementary School is hosting its Veterans Day Assembly this morning. The line-up is 0900. At 1100, Undersheriff Paul Howell is hosting Marines for the Corps' birthday at the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

If you've got business with the government, get it done today, because local, state and federal offices are closed Friday for Veterans Day, which is Saturday. The Post Office will be closed on Saturday, along with many banks.

Recommended Stories For You

Chain controls are in effect for Highway 88 near Silver Lake over Carson Pass and on Mt. Rose Highway. High profile vehicles are prohibited on Interstate 580 through Washoe Valley.

It's quite warm out this morning with my thermometer showing 46 degrees. The high today should hit about 60. Expect scattered showers before 11 a.m., with winds out of the southwest at about 25 mph, gusting to 45 mph.