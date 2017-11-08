The Nov. 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — If you're headed south toward Pickel Meadow or Bridgeport, CalTrans says it's going to do maintenance on Highway 395 through Walker Canyon from Shingle Mills Campground to about a mile north of the campground from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Expect 15-minute delays.

The Douglas County Grand Jury has stopped accepting complaints and is working away, according to District Judge Tod Young. The grand jury's deliberations are secret until they issue their report.

Minden Town Board members will tackle work on the Minden Park and the CVIC Hall today at their 5:30 p.m. meeting. The town board meets in the CVIC Hall.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory starting 4 p.m. today and lasting through most of Thursday. Expect winds 20-30 mph, gusting up to 65 mph in wind prone areas. The worst of it will hit late tonight after 10 p.m.

Today, expect mostly cloudy skies, with the high temperature climbing to 57-62 degrees.