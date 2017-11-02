The Nov. 3 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There's no county commission meeting today, because at least two and maybe more commissioners will be in Washington D.C. for the Nevada Local Elected Officials' White House Convention. They'll be back for the Nov. 16 meeting.

California's closing Ebbetts Pass on Highway 4 at noon today and Sonora Pass at midnight as the latest storm rolls into the Sierra. Monitor Pass will remain open unless weather forces its closure as well.

A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service starting Friday afternoon for the Carson Range and most of the Sierra. Forecasters predict 1-2 feet of snow above 7,000 feet with around 3 inches at Lake level through Saturday evening.

The haze this morning is from prescribed burns in California until the wind picks up and clears it out. Otherwise expect sunny skies with a high of 64 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.