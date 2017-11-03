The Nov. 3 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Wind's up this morning, which could limit the moisture we see from this storm. Forecasters say the jet stream has spread out, which is not "the most favorable scenario for large precipitation amounts for Western Nevada."

Expect the winds to hit 40-50 mph in the Valley today through late afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will drop by an estimated 20 degrees by Saturday afternoon. We might see some snow in the Valley on Sunday and Monday, when levels drop to 4,000-5,000 feet.

The time change will cost us an hour from the weekend early Sunday morning. Firefighters suggest checking your smoke alarm batteries, particularly since folks are going to start burning their woodstoves next week.