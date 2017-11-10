The Nov. 10 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — We'll get mail today, but if you're looking for something from the government, that's not happening, as local, state and federal offices are closed today for Veterans Day, which is really Saturday, when we won't get mail.

Not much going on today, though the Carson Valley Country Club at the Carson Valley Golf Course is offering a free picoñ punch today, Saturday and Sunday. The Carson Valley Inn is feeding veterans plus one lunch on Saturday.

Lots of businesses offer discounts for veterans, but if you served a term and got out you didn't get much in the way of identification. All I've got is my discharge papers and dog tags, and all five copies of my DD214 are staying safe at home. You can get a note on your drivers license, and the VA is supposed to issue veterans ID cards in the near future.

We're almost at today's high temperature forecast of 56 degrees, with my thermometers registering 47 degrees at 6:30 a.m. Winds will be out of the southwest today at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.