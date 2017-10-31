The Halloween R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Happy Halloween and real Nevada Day. Trick or Treat Street opens 3 p.m. at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Expect trick or treaters to be wandering about starting this afternoon and continuing into the night.

The first quarter of the fiscal year has been a little frightening for Stateline casinos, which are reporting a 3 percent decline in September. The key source of Douglas County's gaming revenue brought in $21 million down from $21.7 million in September 2016.

Unlike Monday, we're going to see a sunny day, though cooler with a high of 62 degrees, and the wind out of the northeast at 5 mph.