The Friday the 13th R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A California man was found innocent of a sexual assault charge in Douglas County District Court on Wednesday, according to his attorney. Eric Jarvis denied the charge from the start, according to attorney Warren Geller.

Johnson Lane resident Phyllis Martin sent me pictures of a coyote she saw with a dead vulture in its mouth on Thursday. She wants to remind folks that the coyotes are out, so best to keep small pets in.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 65 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, shifting to the northwest this afternoon.