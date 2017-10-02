Authorities: 50 dead in Las Vegas mass shooting

A hotline has been set up for family and friends to check on missing loved ones in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Las Vegas that claimed up to 50 lives on Sunday night.

To report missing people only, call The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Coroner's Office (866) 535-5654.

Mesquite resident Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, was identified as the lone suspect involved in the late night mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 concert-goers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Sunday at approximately 10:08 p.m., according to a release issued by Metro this morning. The victims were across the street attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival Country-Western concert when bullets rang out.

Las Vegas Metro responded to the call, breached the hotel room and found the suspect dead.

The Clark County Fire Department estimated that approximately 406 people were transported to area hospitals and 50 are dead following Sunday evening's shooting.

Among the dead is an LVMPD officer who was off duty at the time. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. There were also two on duty officers injured, one of whom was upgraded recently from critical to stable condition. The other sustained nonlife-threatening wounds.

This is still an active investigation. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking for anyone with videos or photos concerning the shooting to call 1-800-CALLFBI or (800) 225-5324.

LVMPD opened up a family reunification center at its headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd. in Building B.

The identification process of all of the injured and the deceased will take time, so authorities are asking the public for patience.