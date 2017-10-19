The R-C Morning Report for Oct. 19

Genoa, Nev. — I received word last night that the state is planning to install a compact roundabout at Highway 88 and Centerville Lane. Two people were killed in a collision at the intersection on Wednesday.

A red flag warning has been issued for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today for gusty winds and low humidity. Expect southwest winds of 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph by late morning. Local gusts could hit 45-50 mph this afternoon. A wind advisory has been issued for tonight until 5 a.m. Friday.

The volcanic field east of Mono Lake experienced a 3.3 magnitude earthquake just after midnight. No report of damage has been received as a result of the temblor which occurred at 12:44 a.m.

I don't believe for an instant that today's county commission meeting will only go 50 minutes, but they'd be hard pressed to go too much longer for three items. The big controversy today is whether the county will subsidize employee's health care increase. Commissioners meet 1:30 p.m. at the Tahoe Transportation Center in Stateline.

Rain won't arrive until around midnight, according to the National Weather Service. Today expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature around 70 degrees, and windy.