Weekend events for April 21-23 | RecordCourier.com

Gardnerville

Trunk Crafts. Young At Heart will host its third annual trunk event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Douglas County Community and Senior Center. Cost, presale $25 for two parking spaces, $30 for non-residents and $35 day of the event. Cutoff date is April 20. No refunds. Make checks payable to YAH. Information, 782-550.

Earth Day. Celebrate Earth Day Saturday by volunteering with Heritage Park Gardens, located at 1461 Ezell, Gardnerville. There will be a guided labyrinth walk, speakers, kids activities and garden bed sign-ups. Information, Vickie, 790-0721 or vrbates@charter.net.

Historical Luncheon. The Douglas County Historical Society is hosting their annual spring luncheon "The Romance of Wine" Saturday at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 Highway 395. Program features a salad & dessert buffet, complimentary wine, a performance by the Douglas County High School Choir and a presentation by Battle Born Wine. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. Cost, $25 general, $20 DCHS members. Information, http://www.HistoricNV.org or 782-2555.

Watercolor. An April watercolor class is being offered 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at the UNR Extension Building, 1325 Waterloo Lane. Instruction by Vickie Kingman on painting rocks and trees. Other projects and all levels welcome. Information, 265-0320.

Minden

Power-pop country. The Rye Brothers, a "power-pop" country act, will perform 8 p.m.-1 a.m. today and Saturday at the Cabaret Lounge in Carson Valley Inn. The Rye Brothers mix contemporary country music and rock n' roll guitar-driven songs.

George Pickard. George Pickard will perform 6-10 p.m. Sunday-Monday at the Carbaret Lounge in the Carson Valley Inn. Pickard is an accomplished performer, believable impressionist, captivating entertainer and successful song writer.